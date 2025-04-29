AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 90,920 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE TEVA opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

