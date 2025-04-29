Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Pfizer stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

