Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

