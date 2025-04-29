CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for approximately 4.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $52,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in CRH by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,732,000 after buying an additional 232,977 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRH Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CRH opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.
CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
