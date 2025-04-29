Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Firestone Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 148.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 141,705 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,882.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 129,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VNQ opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

