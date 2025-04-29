Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

