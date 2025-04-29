Optiver Holding B.V. Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.