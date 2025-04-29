Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $191.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Y-mAbs Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Kroger: This Must-Own Staples Stock Thrives in Every Market
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.