Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $191.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

YMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

