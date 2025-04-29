Waters (WAT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $655.50 million for the quarter. Waters has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 12.700-13.000 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WAT opened at $337.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters has a one year low of $279.24 and a one year high of $423.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waters stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Waters Co. ( NYSE:WAT Free Report ) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $407.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.13.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

