Waters (WAT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $655.50 million for the quarter. Waters has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 12.700-13.000 EPS.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Waters Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE WAT opened at $337.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters has a one year low of $279.24 and a one year high of $423.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $407.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.13.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
