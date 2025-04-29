Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $169.99 million for the quarter.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

