Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $466.93 million for the quarter.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.98. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Clover Health Investments news, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,719.40. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,795.68. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500. 22.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Kroger: This Must-Own Staples Stock Thrives in Every Market
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.