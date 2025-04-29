Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $466.93 million for the quarter.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.98. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.87.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clover Health Investments news, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,719.40. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,795.68. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500. 22.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.