Angi (ANGI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter.

Angi Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Angi stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Angi has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $572.95 million, a P/E ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Angi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.