Cipher Mining (CIFR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $53.57 million for the quarter.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

