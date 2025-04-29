Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.230-3.280 EPS.

Insperity Trading Down 14.6 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. Insperity has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $106.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.66). Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

