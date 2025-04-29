Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.52 and a 200 day moving average of $249.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

