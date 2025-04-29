Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. Entergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.950 EPS.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 275.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

