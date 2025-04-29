Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

