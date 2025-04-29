Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
