Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,094,600 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 8,755,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,473.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

