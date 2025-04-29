ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading 25.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) were up 25.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 663,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 73,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59. The stock has a market cap of C$29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

