Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
