Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It also purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.