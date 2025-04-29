Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.