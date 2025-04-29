Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $99.26.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Kroger: This Must-Own Staples Stock Thrives in Every Market
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.