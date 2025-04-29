Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 25,000 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $61,572,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 98,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 78,144 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.