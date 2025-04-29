Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,900 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 4.9% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $135,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after purchasing an additional 516,617 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $171.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

