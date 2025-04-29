Owen LaRue LLC Buys 7,880 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

