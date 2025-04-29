Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $25.97 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.32.

LLY opened at $877.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

