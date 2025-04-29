JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $81.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

