Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,146 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Custom Truck One Source worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,407,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 216,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,511,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,327 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 877,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 592,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc purchased 8,143,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,974,540. The trade was a 5.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

CTOS opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.83. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

