Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Decreases By 44.0%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

ALFVY stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $48.46.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Stories

