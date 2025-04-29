Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 128,061 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.