Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2,276.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,089 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $90,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $235.43.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.86.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

