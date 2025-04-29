Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,550,929 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,097,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550,929 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of CSX worth $680,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of CSX by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in CSX by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 194,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 9.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

CSX opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

