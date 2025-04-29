Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $870,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,922,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 470,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,309,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,988,000 after buying an additional 1,117,291 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 451,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7 %

CMG opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

