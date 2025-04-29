Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,156 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

