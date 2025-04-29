Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the integrated energy company on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 100.0% increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Centrica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.33. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.25 ($2.15).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Insider Activity

About Centrica

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £2,254.16 ($3,028.56). Also, insider Sue Whalley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £14,900 ($20,018.81). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,248 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.