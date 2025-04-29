4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $4.10 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 412.5% increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
4imprint Group Stock Performance
LON FOUR opened at GBX 3,420 ($45.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,962.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,762.27. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,915 ($39.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,720 ($90.29). The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.
