4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $4.10 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 412.5% increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

LON FOUR opened at GBX 3,420 ($45.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,962.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,762.27. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,915 ($39.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,720 ($90.29). The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

About 4imprint Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.