The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $212.36 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,783 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of The Cigna Group worth $212,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.56.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $335.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.05. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

