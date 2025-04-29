CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,367,163.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $50,491,736. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $423.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.82.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

