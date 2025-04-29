Reach plc (LON:RCH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.46 Per Share

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 54.9% increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Reach Stock Up 0.6 %
RCH opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.05) on Tuesday. Reach has a 12 month low of GBX 63.10 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.52). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of £246.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01.
Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Reach had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reach will post 27.2482394 EPS for the current year.
Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.
With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.
