Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten bought 3,875 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,873. This trade represents a 6.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

