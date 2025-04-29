Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 million.
NYSE:CBNA opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.
In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman bought 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $396,105.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,540.12. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.
