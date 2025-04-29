Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 million.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:CBNA opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman bought 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $396,105.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,540.12. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chain Bridge Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

