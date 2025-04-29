UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNTK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,106,647.60. This trade represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter worth $295,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 34.1% during the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

