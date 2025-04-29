Ion Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

