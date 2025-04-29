Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $243.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $188.46 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

