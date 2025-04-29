Gold Stocks To Follow Now – April 28th

Robinhood Markets, Cadence Design Systems, Coca-Cola, Newmont, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,076,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,934,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $6.41 on Monday, hitting $283.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,991. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.14. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,553,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,358,387. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $307.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,483. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. 5,686,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,859,026. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

