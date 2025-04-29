Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSP

Lightspeed Pos Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.