Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Head to Head Review

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of -145, suggesting that its share price is 14,600% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and TXNM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 TXNM Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

TXNM Energy has a consensus price target of $53.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

This table compares Summer Energy and TXNM Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 2.51 $88.35 million $2.67 20.02

TXNM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and TXNM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

