Head to Head Contrast: Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) vs. Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medifocus and Iradimed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iradimed $73.24 million 9.20 $19.23 million $1.50 35.35

Analyst Recommendations

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Medifocus.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medifocus and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 0.00 Iradimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iradimed has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.80%. Given Iradimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Medifocus.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A Iradimed 26.26% 24.12% 21.20%

Summary

Iradimed beats Medifocus on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

