Quarry LP Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quarry LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 577.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,024.03.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $978.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $434.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $715.32 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $964.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $956.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total value of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

