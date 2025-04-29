Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 202 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,894 shares of company stock worth $167,450,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,397.71 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,339.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,319.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

